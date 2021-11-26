From Anonymous to Author





November 26, 2019 was like many other days at TNKR (now FSI). I spoke at Kaist College of Business with a North Korean refugee, we had several visitors, and new students had initial orientation sessions with the co-founders. One of the new students was really eager to study English. She made it clear that she wasn't interested in being a public figure. No problem! We hid her face and didn't mention any details about her. This has happened many times, we make it clear that we meet refugees at their level. Some people spread rumors or there are misunderstandings, but we don't try to pull anyone to the stage. She was really enthusiastic in her English studies, joined our Career Development program, and later we hired her as a part-time staffer in our office--and she had no interest in being public. When we recorded videos with office staff, we hid her identity and at other times didn't include her in photos or videos. It is now two years later--and we are working together on a book! That's right, in two years, she has gone from being anonymous to working on a book. Incredibly, even though her story isn't known, we have already had more than 470 people order the book in advance. Some people are buying the book for themselves, for loved ones and friends, and some are even buying copies to donate to libraries! The quiet lady who was anonymous and hiding her face two years ago will be known in a matter of months. We were going to work on the book today but instead, we joined lunch with two of our major donors. As I was on my way to the meeting, I saw a Facebook memory reminding me about when she first joined TNKR (now Freedom Speakers International). It is incredible how much things have changed in two years. Greenlight to Freedom https://give.lovetnkr.com/Songmi 2019-11-26 A Day of Inspiration https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2019/11/26-day-of-inspiration.html