The last three days I have met with some of the South Koreans who made it possible for Freedom Speakers International (FSI) to become an official organization, to upgrade our office, and to survive a global pandemic. On Friday, we had lunch with the owners of the Haanong Furniture Company. They have donated more to us than anyone in our history, and they have done so at critical points in our history. We were under gentle pressure to move out of our first office. They made a major donation to us that would cover 1/3rd of the deposit and have made other large donations to us. They commanded to us on Friday to tell them when we need some support. Their support has taken a lot of pressure off us. We have the dumbest financial model in history. We don't charge our customers/beneficiaries. We keep programming free for North Korean refugees but that means that we must go out and raise the money elsewhere. Thankfully, Haanong has been there for us for three years now. The story of how t