Giving Tuesday Korea 2021--preparation

  We had our first recording for Giving Tuesday Korea 2021.  Stay tuned for more details. Yuna Jung She's a TV personality, public speaker, YouTuber, and keynote speaker with FSI. She spoke then played the violin. She is now joining Giving Tuesday Korea as an Advocacy Fellow. Eunhee Park She's a TV personality, public speaker, YouTuber, and keynote speaker with FSI. She spoke then played the violin. She joined Giving Tuesday Korea in 2020 as an Advocacy Fellow. Eunhee wrote about it on her Patreon.  https://www.patreon.com/posts/pre-recording-58682758 Casey Lartigue Jr. He's the founding Executive Director of Giving Tuesday Korea. He did the recording in one take. That's probably because Eunkoo Lee, Liasion Director of Giving Tuesday Korea, wasn't there to correct him. Lee Seungjoon He's an active member of the FSI-Global High School Union. Check out the Giving Tuesday Korea Running Club .
Speech at Handong University (2021-11-10)

I had a great time speaking at Handong University in Pohang, Korea. They treated my speech like it was a big deal and treated me like I was a VIP. They insisted on even carrying my bags around. When I was on the train coming back to Seoul, I was wondering why I was returning. My schedule was arranged by FSI co-president Eunkoo Lee and Handong University staff. That meant I didn't have a free moment to myself.  I had one meeting after another. Even if I had tried to get lost, it seemed there would have been someone from Handong University waiting there to point me in the right direction. I had a wonderful meeting with a North Korean refugee who drove 40 miles to meet me. She had recently learned about FSI. She gave me her book, which then started the fight. I saw the price of the book, so I insisted on buying it from her. Many people want free copies of a book, even though authors put so much time into them. Some people even ask for free copies before you finish the book. She refuse
2019-12-01 Harvard annual alumni dinner

It was great, as usual, I have attended several years in a row. Some of the usual dignitaries were there, I renewed acquaintances with some Harvard grads I only see at the dinner. It was clear that TNKR was well-known, some of the Harvard graduates are even on my mailing list . Not many are on the TNKR donor list, so I still have some work to do. Support TNKR: www.lovetnkr.org/donate
Koreans don't care (except when they do) (2021-11-28)

  The last three days I have met with some of the South Koreans who made it possible for Freedom Speakers International (FSI) to become an official organization, to upgrade our office, and to survive a global pandemic. On Friday, we had lunch with the owners of the Haanong Furniture Company. They have donated more to us than anyone in our history, and they have done so at critical points in our history. We were under gentle pressure to move out of our first office. They made a major donation to us that would cover 1/3rd of the deposit and have made other large donations to us. They commanded to us on Friday to tell them when we need some support. Their support has taken a lot of pressure off us. We have the dumbest financial model in history. We don't charge our customers/beneficiaries. We keep programming free for North Korean refugees but that means that we must go out and raise the money elsewhere. Thankfully, Haanong has been there for us for three years now. The story of how t
Arirang Radio with Eunhee Park (2021-11-24)

I am now a regular guest on Arirang Radio's " Korea Now " show. When I am available, then I go on the show twice a month with a North Korean refugee. This past Wednesday 11/24, it was with Eunhee Park.  It was a special moment: 1) Eunhee went from A-B-C to T-E-D ! Six years ago, she was a basic speaker of English, but here she was handling a live radio show. 2) Her first radio interview was four years ago, also on Arirang Radio. At that time, she wasn't quite ready, so the producers asked if I could go on with her. Which turned out to be a good idea. She wasn't ready for the world of radio. Right after the host announced us, Eunhee whispered to me (but apparently not recognizing how great the microphones are): "I forgot my notes." She disappeared, leaving the host to talk with me. 3) She will soon be going to the USA! So it is great to see her before she leaves I should next be on the show on December 8th from 7:20 to 7:50 pm.
