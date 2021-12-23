 Skip to main content

Photo Zone + autograph session (2021-12-09)

  I gave a speech yesterday at an elementary school in the suburbs of Seoul. I gave a speech, but it seems that I went there to pose for photos and to sign autographs. I should have known that this would be unlike most speeches. The elementary school kids were already greeting me as soon as I walked in with a mixture of English and Korean. They were clearly enjoying my speech. No kidding, it was about Harvard University. I stole some of the points from a class that I took at Harvard, "The Idea and History of Harvard University," as taught by the late Rev. Prof. Peter J. Gomes. Then it was Q&A time. When I attend events (conferences and forums) most South Korean audiences will listen to speeches, then some occasionally ask questions. It is not unusual for there to be no questions at many events, regardless of which language is spoken. I tend to interact with audiences so they are usually warmed up and ready to ask me questions and I have had some sessions with South Korean
"Parting is such sorrow"

  When we met Eunhee Park six years ago, she used a different name . Now her name has become known by many people. She was at the ABC level of English. Now she engages in high-level discussions in English about a variety of topics. She had never given a public speech. She has now given speeches around the world and been interviewed by various media outlets. As I wrote a few years ago, she went " from ABC to TED ." She was thinking about going to college--now she is a college graduate and has the graduation photos to prove it. She hadn't traveled abroad--now she is a world traveler who has visited numerous countries, as an explorer, an employee and learner. She had never done a radio interview--three weeks ago, we were live on the radio again, probably for about the fourth or fifth time. She had never been on TV. She became a TV personality and we were even on TV together a few times (" On My Way to Meet You ," on TVN's " Little Big Heroes ," Ariran
2019-12-01 Harvard annual alumni dinner

It was great, as usual, I have attended several years in a row. Some of the usual dignitaries were there, I renewed acquaintances with some Harvard grads I only see at the dinner. It was clear that TNKR was well-known, some of the Harvard graduates are even on my mailing list . Not many are on the TNKR donor list, so I still have some work to do. Support TNKR: www.lovetnkr.org/donate
Koreans don't care (except when they do) (2021-11-28)

  The last three days I have met with some of the South Koreans who made it possible for Freedom Speakers International (FSI) to become an official organization, to upgrade our office, and to survive a global pandemic. On Friday, we had lunch with the owners of the Haanong Furniture Company. They have donated more to us than anyone in our history, and they have done so at critical points in our history. We were under gentle pressure to move out of our first office. They made a major donation to us that would cover 1/3rd of the deposit and have made other large donations to us. They commanded to us on Friday to tell them when we need some support. Their support has taken a lot of pressure off us. We have the dumbest financial model in history. We don't charge our customers/beneficiaries. We keep programming free for North Korean refugees but that means that we must go out and raise the money elsewhere. Thankfully, Haanong has been there for us for three years now. The story of how t
Meeting North Koreans in freedom (The Korea Times, 2021-11-26)

  Meeting North Koreans outside the country in freedom (koreatimes.co.kr)
