When we met Eunhee Park six years ago, she used a different name . Now her name has become known by many people. She was at the ABC level of English. Now she engages in high-level discussions in English about a variety of topics. She had never given a public speech. She has now given speeches around the world and been interviewed by various media outlets. As I wrote a few years ago, she went " from ABC to TED ." She was thinking about going to college--now she is a college graduate and has the graduation photos to prove it. She hadn't traveled abroad--now she is a world traveler who has visited numerous countries, as an explorer, an employee and learner. She had never done a radio interview--three weeks ago, we were live on the radio again, probably for about the fourth or fifth time. She had never been on TV. She became a TV personality and we were even on TV together a few times (" On My Way to Meet You ," on TVN's " Little Big Heroes ," Ariran