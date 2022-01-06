Evelyn visits FSI (2022-01-06)

We had a great time on Thursday when North Korean refugee Evelyn Jeong visited us. She is a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International and a YouTuber with an incredible following.
She first joined us last year when she spoke at both our International and Regional conferences last year. Those were her first public speeches! What was even better was Q&A when she was fun, lively, active and adorable.
She talks about fun topics, but she can easily also discuss serious thoughtful topics about life.
Support FSI: https://fsi21.org/?zMeR5Cfu
Join FSI on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/fsi21