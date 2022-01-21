 Skip to main content

Popular posts from this blog

Evelyn visits FSI (2022-01-06)

  We had a great time on Thursday when North Korean refugee Evelyn Jeong visited us. She is a Keynote Speaker with Freedom Speakers International and a YouTuber with an incredible following. She first joined us last year when she spoke at both our International and Regional conferences last year. Those were her first public speeches! What was even better was Q&A when she was fun, lively, active and adorable. She talks about fun topics, but she can easily also discuss serious thoughtful topics about life. Support FSI:  https://fsi21.org/?zMeR5Cfu Join FSI on Patreon:  https://www.patreon.com/fsi21
Read more

Donors not looking for the experience (2022-01-07)

  In early 2017, I was a featured speaker at a conference in Seoul. If you check the photos, you will see that it was a fantastic and fun event . We had a tremendous response from the audience, they were hailing us as heroes, it was an event where the attendees were lining up for photos. One person who did NOT talk with us that day was a South Korean lady in the audience. She followed up with me a few days later. It turned out that her heart had been moved by our presentation and activities. Inae Lee  became a fan and donor, and has stayed with us for the last five years cheering us on. There are different kinds of donors, among them include: * Donors who want to get involved with the organization's decision-making and management (they can be supportive or critical). I have been that kind of donor when I was invited to help an organization improve its management.  * Another kind of donor stays as long as he or she is personally engaged with the organization's activities, such a
Read more

FSI co-founders honored by the Korea Hana Foundation

 글로벌교육센터(FSI) 케이시라티그, 이은구 공동대표가 2021 남북하나재단에서 북한이탈주민의 정착에 기여한 공로로 표창장을 받았습니다. The 2021 Korea Hana Foundation gives a Commendation to Casey Lartigue Jr. and Eunkoo Lee for contributing to the adjustment of North Korean refugees in South Korea.
Read more

Eunkoo Lee: TNKR's #1 Settler

If I could convince TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee that we needed to start executing volunteers, then she would quickly come up with a schedule with their names and execution times. She would do it fairly and orderly, accepting no exceptions or changes. If I suggested a change, then an argument would start about me being "Mr. Changeable" interrupting the schedule. That is how I have worked with Eunkoo Lee over the past seven years. She must be convinced, but once she believes in something, she charges ahead. What she is NOT interested in is public relations or dealing with media. I say this to people, but they don't believe me. But like the minister said after witnessing a baptism, "Not only do I believe in baptism, but I've seen it done!" * * * It has happened again! Someone noticed that my bio is much longer than Eunkoo's. I have heard a number of gripes from people over the years, ranging from Eunkoo should be featured more to I should step aside
Read more

Park Jin welcoming remarks to FSI (and Casey Lartigue)

  National Assembly member Park Jin makes the welcoming remarks at FSI's conference featuring North Korean diplomats. Park Jin | Greeting message to FSI and Casey Lartigue mention - YouTube
Read more