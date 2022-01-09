 Skip to main content

Teri Shim's "Greenlight to Freedom" animation (2022-01-09)

 


I know people feel comfortable saying that young South Koreans don't care about North Korean refugees... but when they do, and when they do something, can we acknowledge that?

Teri Shim is a South Korean high school student who made an original animation based on Chapter 2 of Greenlight to Freedom by North Korean refugee Songmi Han with Casey Lartigue. It is so wonderful to have Teri use her skills making animations to help us inform people about the book. This is now the second animation she has made for FSI.


Animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_DK1qypTFs&list=PLn7xtnmarHFq6kVvq3PxOgC8nwjn8ioBO&index=1

Pre-order the book here: https://give.lovetnkr.com/Songmi

