Speeches, Interviews, Books, Meetings, and even Cooking (2022-02-22)

 


Item 1: Cooking Class

Yesterday was a super busy day. North Korean refugee author Songmi Han came to visit, and she brought us some North Korean food with her. Some of the food was so beautiful that it looked like decoration, not food!





I suggested that she should have a cooking class, and she accepted the idea and our team members seem to be excited about making it happen! Stay tuned, I will be posting an invitation via Eventbrite after she finalizes the details.

I might be her assistant, with the main task of not messing up things. 

Or I could do my own cooking class? 1) open the microwave door 2) put food inside 3) Stare at it for a few minutes 4) open the microwave door 5) eat.

* * *

Item 2: International Speech coming soon.

FSI Keynote Speaker Minhee Na stopped by the office to talk about a big speech she will be having next month. We should be making an announcement soon. 



* * *

Item 3: FSI presentation to University Cork College (Ireland)

Songmi, Bonghee Han, Eunkoo Lee and I were featured speakers at a Conversation with North Korean defectors held by students and staff at University Cork College in Ireland.


It was a great opportunity for Songmi and Bonghee. They gave their first speeches this past weekend, so this gave them another chance to give a speech before an audience (I think there were 30 attendees).




* * *

Item 4: Speech to a South Korean University

I got invited to give a speech to more than 300 South Korean college students on March 30th. I will be inviting our two newest authors to join me.

* * *

Item 5: Giving Tuesday Korea

Eunkoo and I gave speeches about Giving Tuesday Korea.





* * *

Item 6: Newspaper Interview

I started at 9 am yesterday with an interview by a newspaper reporter who joined our conference over the weekend.

* * *

Item 7: Bad news with Amazon

Books. Yes, books. Our Amazon account is temporarily on hold as Amazon verifies that we are a real business, but the books are still available.



I strongly recommend that you buy the e-books, we are waiting to receive the paperback version of My Father's North Korea Story to do a final check. The paperback of Greenlight to Freedom is coming soon.

* * *

Items 8 through 94

It is really a busy time for us, many things are going on now. This blog post is my temporary escape from the to-do list and many items I need to handle.

As always, we appreciate support for our activities.

