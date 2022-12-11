2022-12-09 Seoul Honorary Citizenship (ceremony & media roundup)

On September 29, 2022, I was informed that I had been awarded Seoul Honorary Citizenship. December 9th, I was one of the 18 non-Koreans to receive Seoul Honorary Citizenship.
I was delighted to have several colleagues and supporters join me at the ceremony. When I was invited to the ceremony I was told that I could invite 4 people. I did my best to get around this, and in the end I got approval to invite 10 people (two canceled at the last minute).
