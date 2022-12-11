2022-12-09 Seoul Honorary Citizenship (ceremony & media roundup)

Songmi Han escaped from North Korea in March 2011 and was released into freedom in South Korea in October 2011. For the first decade, she was silent. She was struggling with settling down and was also a survival of several different traumas. After she went through counseling and joined Freedom Speakers International as a Special Assistant in early 2021, she finally began to open up. I suggested that she might want to write a book. that her healing process might also be able to help others. After some discussions, she decided to try, although she recruited me as her co-author (that was NOT part of my suggestion). As we worked on the book, I told her that the would come that she would have a book signing. She didn’t believe it. Eighteen months later, she had her first in-person book signing. I organized a trip to the USA, with the first event being held on her birthday. Below are many of the photos I took of her as she signed books with attendees in Nashville. Finally, after signing many