Eunmi's becoming part of the FSI furniture

Wow! What a week it has been working with Eunmi Park. Has she really already uploaded 4 videos (three in English, one in Chinese) in one week? And she is back at our office today to record two more videos? One day, she was at our office for three hours, another day it was 4 1/2 hours, another day almost four hours, and today she arrived early and is working on the video.





One night she wrapped up at 11:30 pm, and another night it was after 11 pm. I help until the moment she is ready to record, then she kicks me out of the room. She's at the FSI office so often now, it seems that she is part of the furniture.





It is really a big deal that Eunmi has signed with FSI to do her book as she announced in the video above. It feels like a young Michael Jordan has chosen to join a new basketball league instead of the NBA. She could have had many publishers to choose from, but she chose FSI.





Eunmi first joined FSI in May 2014 shortly after she arrived in South Korea. Her sister, then Ambassador of FSI and my podcast co-host, recommended that she join us as a student. Eunmi has been with us ever since.













The photos in this post are some of our meetings this year, mostly in the last week.







































