FSI bazaar coming soon

For the past couple of weeks, South Korean moms have been visiting our office to get prepared for a fundraising bazaar. It will be from March 28th (starting at 9 am) until April 8th (11 pm).

Eleven high schools in South Korea joined the bazaar, donating items. Yes, that's what FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee just told me. I have never been to a bazaar, online or in-person, but the moms, students and Eunkoo say it is a great thing and it will raise money for FSI. Eunkoo also informed me that this is our second bazaar, which was news to me.

Be sure to check the FSI Website next week for details.









www.fsi21.org