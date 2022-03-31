Good TV News + Eunmi Park YouTube recording





Good TV News stopped by the FSI office today to do some interviews. They will be having a segment (in Korean) about FSI on April 1st at 10 pm KST. http://tv.goodtv.co.kr/live.asp





We mentioned many of FSI's activities, the interview team was amazed to hear about Hwang In-Cheol's story , I recommended that they should interview him in the future.









Most of the interview was focused on FSI's main work with North Korean refugees.





She was the main reporter who interviewed me.









She then interviewed Eunmi Park.





Eunmi has been silent for eight years, but will do some select interviews during the year. This one was mainly focused on why she wants to study English and her YouTube channel.



Then it was time for me to be Eunmi's prop. They wanted to see a mentoring session.





Everything is interesting to media cameramen. He was recording her script.















Most of our staff prefer NOT to be photographed. There was complete silence in the staff room.



