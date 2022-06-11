Eunmi mentoring (2022-06-11)





Eunmi Park first joined Freedom Speakers International in 2014. She would occasionally stop by the office to study or just to meet with us. One particularly memorable time was when she brought a birthday cake to celebrate her birthday with us ! Our door has always been open to her.





Now, whenever I turn around she is at the office. She visits us at least once a week, although sometimes it is as much as three times a week. It is always fun and delightful.





This particular visit on Saturday was to work on her book and to get advice about public speaking.













It was a meaningful time, I believe that some of the footage will be in her YouTube video on June 22nd. I promise that it won't be anything like her video this past week!