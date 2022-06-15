Evelyn's birthday (2022-06-15)





North Korean refugee YouTuber Evelyn Jeong always seems to have great timing with FSI! Last year after she joined Freedom Speakers International she came to South Korea on a trip. She ended up being the only person to speak at both our International and Regional conferences.

She returned to South Korea to stay long-term this time. And she contacted us just as we were finishing other projects and were ready to work with her!

On Wednesday she stopped by the FSI office to work on her book. She is a busy lady but she makes it clear that she wants to finish her book. It was her birthday the day before so we had a small birthday party to celebrate!







