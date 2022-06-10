You will see several photos of North Korean refugees and FSI staffers in the first FSI Video Newsletter. The people that you rarely see are the donors and fundraisers who make this work possible. We plan to do a regular Video Newsletter to keep our supporters updated about FSI's activities and hope they will see themselves in the great work we are doing.
Three main links from this week.
Overcoming Writer's Block: Eunmi Park (Youtube) (fun video talking about writing her book)
FSI Video Newsletter #1 (YouTube) (wrap up of FSI's activities in the last week)