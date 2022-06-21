FSI's new board of directors + Evelyn





The co-founders of Freedom Speakers International (FSI) met with the new Board of Directors. Through a unanimous vote, the board selected the new chairman of FSI.





FSI will be making some other changes and upgrades over the coming months.





Selecting a board of directors is a very serious thing for an organization. Eunkoo and I are co-founders and co-presidents, but the board has the power to fire the top executives.





Eunkoo prepared everything for the meeting. We discussed FSI's main activities and plans for the future.





Greenlight to Freedom, and our plans for a trip to the USA. The highlight was when I introduced details about the writing of Songmi Han's memoir,and our plans for a trip to the USA.





North Korean refugee Youtuber Evelyn Jeong stopped by the office to work on her book. She stayed here for several hours.









In the evening another North Korean refugee dropped by to get feedback about public speaking. She said it felt like the session was worth $1 million to her.






