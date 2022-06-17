 Skip to main content

Hwang In-Cheol and FSI at the British Embassy (2022-06-17)

 


Hwang In-Cheol, Casey Lartigue Jr. and Eunkoo Lee visited the British Embassy of Korea to inform them about Mr. Hwang's campaign to have his father freed from North Korea. 

After that, the co-founders of FSI introduced the organization's main activities.

I have learned to listen with a third ear when I meet with government officials. They are diplomats so they do tell people who listen carefully what they can and can't do.

* * *

Six years ago, we were at Imjingak (near the DMZ). Here's a report on TBS e-FM about it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LOXV0IdOyw&list=PL5XTOUUBFQy8J8LtDJXUAqyRjQ4IxXM_A&index=42 

Here's a roundup of media coverage. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2016/06/17-media-Imjingak.html 

Here's my Korea Times column about our trip to Imjingak. https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/08/638_208087.html 


Popular posts from this blog

Unthinkable in North Korea

  Unthinkable in North Korea by Casey Lartigue Jr. The Korea Times, June 9, 2022
Read more

How will I know Korean culture when I see it?

A few days ago a Korean colleague mentioned that she was trying to learn about American culture. I had caught her printing out a long bilingual text explaining American history and culture, sent to her by a Korean professor. She mentioned, that after hearing Americans complain, she had gotten uncomfortable asking people their ages. She said she had stopped asking other Koreans she met. I tried to explain that Americans will discuss each other about their ages, but in context. Just my presence isn't enough context. I guess some may consider that Koreans altering their behavior to be a good thing. It is a big world, we have a lot to learn from each other. Societies evolve, outsiders sometimes have great ideas and inventions. But...I'm still in the learning stage about Korea. So at this point I'm hesitant to draw conclusions about the things I see, hear and do or to welcome the role of the lecturing visitor. I've noticed that Koreans who speak English well seem to be o
Read more

North Korean refugee artists and poets (original work)

Original artwork and poetry by North Korean refugee artists in Freedom Speakers International. We printed the art and poetry on postcards and are happy to send a free postcard to the first 100 people who RSVP for International Freedom Forum on April 3rd. After the first 100, we will send a postcards to people who enter the raffle.  That's in addition to our previous announcement that you would be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of Yeonmi Park's book. Here's the full collection.
Read more

FSI Video Newsletter #1

You will see several photos of North Korean refugees and FSI staffers in the first FSI Video Newsletter. The people that you rarely see are the donors and fundraisers who make this work possible. We plan to do a regular Video Newsletter to keep our supporters updated about FSI's activities and hope they will see themselves in the great work we are doing. Three main links from this week. "Unthinkable in North Korea" by Casey Lartigue (Korea Times ) Overcoming Writer's Block: Eunmi Park (Youtube) (fun video talking about writing her book) FSI Video Newsletter #1 (YouTube) (wrap up of FSI's activities in the last week)
Read more

Are North Koreans different?

Are North Koreans different? By Casey Lartigue Jr. The Korea Times https://m.koreatimes.co.kr/pages/article.asp?newsIdx=328975  
Read more