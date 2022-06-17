Hwang In-Cheol and FSI at the British Embassy (2022-06-17)

Hwang In-Cheol, Casey Lartigue Jr. and Eunkoo Lee visited the British Embassy of Korea to inform them about Mr. Hwang's campaign to have his father freed from North Korea.

After that, the co-founders of FSI introduced the organization's main activities.

I have learned to listen with a third ear when I meet with government officials. They are diplomats so they do tell people who listen carefully what they can and can't do.

* * *

Six years ago, we were at Imjingak (near the DMZ). Here's a report on TBS e-FM about it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LOXV0IdOyw&list=PL5XTOUUBFQy8J8LtDJXUAqyRjQ4IxXM_A&index=42

Here's a roundup of media coverage. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2016/06/17-media-Imjingak.html

Here's my Korea Times column about our trip to Imjingak. https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/08/638_208087.html



