 Skip to main content

Songmi's first in-person media interview

 
On June 15th, Songmi Han returned to the FSI office to sign more copies of her book for people who reserved signed copies in advance. She returned the next day with another first-time task. She was going to be interviewed by a reporter face-to-face in-person.



I joined for the first 15 minutes, then Songmi was on her own. She has already been interviewed by a few media outlets, including Voice of America and Radio Free Asia, but those interviews were online. I arranged this interview for her with one of my favorite editors who is now reporting on North Korean issues for his newspaper.


After that, we posed for some photos.


That same day I saw that Greenlight had hit number two in the History of Korea category on Amazon, behind only Yeonmi Park's "In Order to Live."




Popular posts from this blog

Unthinkable in North Korea

  Unthinkable in North Korea by Casey Lartigue Jr. The Korea Times, June 9, 2022
Read more

How will I know Korean culture when I see it?

A few days ago a Korean colleague mentioned that she was trying to learn about American culture. I had caught her printing out a long bilingual text explaining American history and culture, sent to her by a Korean professor. She mentioned, that after hearing Americans complain, she had gotten uncomfortable asking people their ages. She said she had stopped asking other Koreans she met. I tried to explain that Americans will discuss each other about their ages, but in context. Just my presence isn't enough context. I guess some may consider that Koreans altering their behavior to be a good thing. It is a big world, we have a lot to learn from each other. Societies evolve, outsiders sometimes have great ideas and inventions. But...I'm still in the learning stage about Korea. So at this point I'm hesitant to draw conclusions about the things I see, hear and do or to welcome the role of the lecturing visitor. I've noticed that Koreans who speak English well seem to be o
Read more

North Korean refugee artists and poets (original work)

Original artwork and poetry by North Korean refugee artists in Freedom Speakers International. We printed the art and poetry on postcards and are happy to send a free postcard to the first 100 people who RSVP for International Freedom Forum on April 3rd. After the first 100, we will send a postcards to people who enter the raffle.  That's in addition to our previous announcement that you would be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of Yeonmi Park's book. Here's the full collection.
Read more

FSI Video Newsletter #1

You will see several photos of North Korean refugees and FSI staffers in the first FSI Video Newsletter. The people that you rarely see are the donors and fundraisers who make this work possible. We plan to do a regular Video Newsletter to keep our supporters updated about FSI's activities and hope they will see themselves in the great work we are doing. Three main links from this week. "Unthinkable in North Korea" by Casey Lartigue (Korea Times ) Overcoming Writer's Block: Eunmi Park (Youtube) (fun video talking about writing her book) FSI Video Newsletter #1 (YouTube) (wrap up of FSI's activities in the last week)
Read more

Are North Koreans different?

Are North Koreans different? By Casey Lartigue Jr. The Korea Times https://m.koreatimes.co.kr/pages/article.asp?newsIdx=328975  
Read more