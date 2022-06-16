Songmi's first in-person media interview

On June 15th, Songmi Han returned to the FSI office to sign more copies of her book for people who reserved signed copies in advance. She returned the next day with another first-time task. She was going to be interviewed by a reporter face-to-face in-person.











I joined for the first 15 minutes, then Songmi was on her own. She has already been interviewed by a few media outlets, including Voice of America and Radio Free Asia, but those interviews were online. I arranged this interview for her with one of my favorite editors who is now reporting on North Korean issues for his newspaper.





After that, we posed for some photos.









That same day I saw that Greenlight had hit number two in the History of Korea category on Amazon, behind only Yeonmi Park's "In Order to Live."











