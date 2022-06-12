 Skip to main content

Volunteer Leadership Opportunities (2022-06-12)

 


Sunday morning FSI's co-founders hosted a meeting with potential volunteer leaders. Two of the leaders have already emerged.

Irene Yoon and Michael Donmoyer have been appointed as the managers of the publications team.

FSI's two books were managed by FSI's co-founders. That cannot continue if we want FSI to continue growing. It will take a team to publish books. 

In addition, we discussed marketing, fundraising and special events.

* * *

This is not our first time to try this. In 2016, we set up numerous teams. We weren't even an official organization so those teams turned out to be a bit premature.

During much of 2018, I talked about the need to develop a leadership academy. At the end of the year, a couple of volunteers took up the challenge. During much of 2019, we had numerous leadership teams set under the command of our volunteer coordinator. For once, there was a different besides me getting analyzed by others. However, when our volunteer coordinator had to step down the International Volunteer Leadership Academy fizzled out.

Then in 2020, I was starting up the initiative again but that time COVID hit. Fundraising, usually the least favorite team, was needed most of all. We weren't sure that the organization would even survive COVID.

2022, here we go again! This time we will try to find leaders of teams and have them develop the teams.

