2022-07-08 Korea Tour Talks with North Korean refugees: Jeong-cheol

Jeong-cheol Lee was the featured speaker today with a group of tourists visiting from the USA and Canada. He first joined FSI as a student around 2015. He has worked in our office, spoken at many events, was the winner of FSI's 14th English speech contest, and informed other North Korean refugees about us.
The group was kind of quiet at first, letting Jeong-cheol finish his speech before they started asking questions.
Before he arrived I started the meeting by introducing about Freedom Speakers International. When Jeong-cheol arrived I then introduced him.
These talks are a great way to start the day. The speakers can practice or improve their public speaking skills and tourists can engage directly with North Korean refugees.
I introduced a bit about the two books that FSI has published this year.
