 Skip to main content

2022-07-08 Korea Tour Talks with North Korean refugees: Jeong-cheol

 


Jeong-cheol Lee was the featured speaker today with a group of tourists visiting from the USA and Canada. He first joined FSI as a student around 2015. He has worked in our office, spoken at many events, was the winner of FSI's 14th English speech contest, and informed other North Korean refugees about us.


The group was kind of quiet at first, letting Jeong-cheol finish his speech before they started asking questions.


Before he arrived I started the meeting by introducing about Freedom Speakers International. When Jeong-cheol arrived I then introduced him.


These talks are a great way to start the day. The speakers can practice or improve their public speaking skills and tourists can engage directly with North Korean refugees.



I introduced a bit about the two books that FSI has published this year.

Greenlight to Freedom
My Father's North Korea Story




Support Freedom Speakers International: www.patreon.com/fsi21








Popular posts from this blog

FSI's new board of directors + Evelyn

The co-founders of Freedom Speakers International (FSI) met with the new Board of Directors. Through a unanimous vote, the board selected the new chairman of FSI. FSI will be making some other changes and upgrades over the coming months. Selecting a board of directors is a very serious thing for an organization. Eunkoo and I are co-founders and co-presidents, but the board has the power to fire the top executives. Eunkoo prepared everything for the meeting. We discussed FSI's main activities and plans for the future. The highlight was when I introduced details about the writing of Songmi Han's memoir, Greenlight to Freedom ,  and our plans for a trip to the USA. * * * North Korean refugee Youtuber Evelyn Jeong stopped by the office to work on her book. She stayed here for several hours. * * * In the evening another North Korean refugee dropped by to get feedback about public speaking. She said it felt like the session was worth $1 million to her.
Read more

Where is the dictator? (2014 edition)

The Dictator Was Missing. People wanted to know where Kim Jong-un was. It was October 2014. There was a lot of speculation in the media about where he was. * * * Sam Kim of Bloomberg was one of the first to report on the dictator's absence. *** *** The initial news briefing from the New York Times basically got the story right. But that didn't stop the speculation. *** *** South Korean media reported early on that he had undergone ankle surgery, trying to downplay speculation about his health or rumors about a power struggle. *** *** It was too late, analysts and reporters were talking to each other. ***
Read more

Casey Lartigue cited by NKNews.org

I like the quote Tad Farrell uses, but just to be clear, I am not opposed to tourism in North Korea and I support more interactions by people who want to engage with North Koreans now. I'm just saying that I won't go there as long as the current oppressive state is in charge. Anything I learn about North Korea is focused on helping people to escape or to resettle when they successfully escape. From the NK News article: Those who are against travel to North Korea tend to focus on the moral implications and belief that visitors could be fueling the government’s sometimes illicit activities. For his part, Casey Lartigue Jr. says  that because of the high price, he won’t go. That’s because he points out that the $2500 price of some tours could be otherwise used to fund a human rights organization’s attempt to rescue a North Korean refugee. He adds, I am not interested in going to North Korea as long as North Koreans are held captive. I could go one day, but for
Read more

Why did June 22nd end?

  My day started at 7 a.m. with me doing a voice recording for a university. When I got to work, I found that I was part of a Korea Times Interview with Songmi Han . * * * Greenlight to Freedom sold some more copies so it bounced up in a few categories. * * * We had lunch with executives of a foundation. Jin Park, formerly of the National Assembly and now the Minister of Foreign Affairs, happened to be having lunch nearby. We gave him a signed copy of Greenlight to Freedom.  He gave a moving testimonial about me last year. * * * After lunch, FSI's co-founders Casey Lartigue & Eunkoo Lee returned to the office with Songmi Han. She finished signing copies of the book. On Instagram she wrote: "I'm sure today is my lucky day." * * * I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee with an incredible story that he may tell one day. * * * Evelyn Jeong stopped by for the second consecutive day to work on her book. * * * The day started with an article in the Korea T
Read more

Songmi's first in-person media interview

  On June 15th, Songmi Han returned to the FSI office to sign more copies of her book for people who reserved signed copies in advance. She returned the next day with another first-time task. She was going to be interviewed by a reporter face-to-face in-person. I joined for the first 15 minutes, then Songmi was on her own. She has already been interviewed by a few media outlets, including Voice of America and Radio Free Asia, but those interviews were online. I arranged this interview for her with one of my favorite editors who is now reporting on North Korean issues for his newspaper. After that, we posed for some photos. That same day I saw that Greenlight had hit number two in the History of Korea category on Amazon, behind only Yeonmi Park's "In Order to Live."
Read more