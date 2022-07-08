2022-07-08 Korea Tour Talks with North Korean refugees: Jeong-cheol





Jeong-cheol Lee was the featured speaker today with a group of tourists visiting from the USA and Canada. He first joined FSI as a student around 2015. He has worked in our office, spoken at many events, was the winner of FSI's 14th English speech contest , and informed other North Korean refugees about us.









The group was kind of quiet at first, letting Jeong-cheol finish his speech before they started asking questions.









Before he arrived I started the meeting by introducing about Freedom Speakers International. When Jeong-cheol arrived I then introduced him.









These talks are a great way to start the day. The speakers can practice or improve their public speaking skills and tourists can engage directly with North Korean refugees.













I introduced a bit about the two books that FSI has published this year.





















Support Freedom Speakers International: www.patreon.com/fsi21



















