2022-07-12 Korea Tour Talks with North Korean refugees

North Korean refugee YouTuber YuSung Park was the featured speaker today at a Freedom Speakers International event with tourists visiting from the USA.
He discussed his life and escape from North Korea. This particular group was very active, asking him questions after just a minute or two of speaking.
YuSung was the winner of FSI's 13th English speech contest. I wrote it here in the Korea Times and the Korea Times wrote about the contest here.
I kicked off the event by introducing background information about Freedom Speakers International and then introduced YuSung.