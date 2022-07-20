Eunmi Park speech to American travelers to Korea (2022-07-19)







Eunmi Park was the featured speaker at an event with American travelers visiting South Korea.

She gave a speech in English and then took questions from the travelers.













It was fantastic for Eunmi. She heard some of the questions that people have about North Korea and her story. She got a few ideas about topics she should include in her book. One of the travelers was in tears as she listened.

These sessions are wonderful for the attendees because they get to hear from people from North Korea directly. It is great for the speakers in Freedom Speakers International because they get to engage with audiences in a friendly low-pressure situation.















In my case, I had a mentoring session on the way to the speech, introduced FSI at the beginning of the event and answered questions, listened to a mentoring session while I was in taxi and then back at the office, did my usual work, then from about 8 something Lee Eunkoo and I listened to another mentoring session.













After her speech, Eunmi came to the FSI office with us to work on her book until almost 5 pm. Yes, she spent almost 8 hours with us today.



It was a joyful day despite talking about some serious issues.











