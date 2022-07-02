FSI-GHSU 3rd International Youth Forum (2022-07-02)





Freedom Speakers International (FSI) has a very special project that has grown larger than we ever imagined. We now have more than 100 high school students who are members of the FSI-Global High School Union.





They have set up, run, and managed a number of internal projects for Freedom Speakers International. On Saturday, we had the third FSI-GHSU International Youth Forum to celebrate.





These are some super-smart kids who put aside time from cramming for exams to engage in volunteering for FSI. We tried to create such a project with adults but it hasn't worked so far, but with the high school kids we have a vibrant project.





The new officers and team leaders were recently appointed, they will spend the next year working with us and each other to continue supporting FSI's mission of empowering North Korean refugees.







