Korea Tour Talks with North Korean refugees: Chanyang (2022-07-06)





Freedom Speakers International (FSI) met with several tourists visiting from the USA.





The featured speaker was North Korean refugee Chanyang Ju (standing between FSI co-founders Casey Lartigue and Eunkoo Lee). Chanyang first joined Freedom Speakers International in 2013 shortly after we began our activities. At that time she was at the ABC level. It is amazing seeing her engage with people in English.













She is engaged in many activities. It seems that she is always on the go! She is a speaker who enjoys engaging with audiences. And that's a good thing because this particular group of tourists was quite lively. When I did a brief introduction they asked several questions.

Shortly after Chanyang started speaking they had several questions.

She handled it well, welcoming their questions.





















I introduced a bit about the two books that FSI has published this year.