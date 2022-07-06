YouTube recording with Songmi (2022-07-06)





North Korean refugee Songmi Han and I did a practice recording for a YouTube video.





This was a big moment. Songmi was silent for a decade. Last year when we had planning teams with volunteers some of them envisioned Songmi becoming an active YouTuber. I could tell that she was less than enthusiastic about it. An important thing in life is to listen to people, not run ahead with what you want for them.





Songmi has now published a book, given speeches and been interviewed, but YouTube isn't something that she still didn't embrace.





She recently informed me that she would like to give it a try. She knows my style is to try, and we can delete and move on if she doesn't feel comfortable.





I think I found a way for her to do YouTube. We will look at the edit to see if it is worth posting or trying it again.







