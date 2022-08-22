Eunmi's speech to tourists (2022-08-22)





Eunmi Park was the featured speaker at an event with tourists visiting from the USA. Because of COVID a few of the tourists weren't able to make it so it was a smaller gathering.





Eunmi is still rather new to public speaking. She first joined Freedom Speakers International (FSI) in 2014, but rarely gave speeches the first few years. Last year, she decided to tell her story in a book and has recently had a few speeches to get prepared for public speaking.





These events with tourists are really valuable. It gives North Korean refugees like Eunmi the opportunity to practice public speaking with a welcoming audience. She can practice her presentation while also hearing questions that audiences have.





FSI doesn't have the platform of YouTube influencers or bigger companies. These public speaking opportunities can help North Korean refugees get ready for those larger platforms. Thanks to our supporters we are able to work with North Korean refugees as they get prepared to tell their stories.











