International Day of Charity & My Birthday













The United Nations and I both celebrate September 5th as a day of giving. In 2012, the UN wisely declared September 5th as the International Day of Charity.

That is my birthday!

For about two decades, I have celebrated September 5th as Casey’s Day of Charity. I reject gifts for myself and encourage people to donate the intended amount to my favorite cause or non-profit. That means, please support this birthday fundraiser for Freedom Speakers International!

A wonderful organization can benefit and I won’t have to figure out what to do with gifts such as dinosaur puzzles, suit ties, or other things I don’t need! It is a US 501(c)3 tax-deductible donation. We empower North Korean refugees to find their own voice and path through education, advocacy, and support.

Facebook

5-2 Foundation platform





* * *

Facebook is sending me messages strongly encouraging me to set up a fundraiser.



























