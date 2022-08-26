 Skip to main content

Ken Eom on Diverse Voices radio (2022-08-26)

 
North Korean refugee Youngnam “Ken” Eom was a featured guest on “Diverse Voices” hosted by Jasmine Lee.



Youngnam first joined FSI in 2015 and has remained active with us ever since. FSI co-founder Eunkoo and I joined Youngnam for his in-person interview at the TBS e-FM radio station.



Jasmine, host of the show, has interviewed FSI staff members and speakers before. She is the first non-Korean to be elected to South Korea’s National Assembly. I first met her in 2012 or 2013.

* * *

Previous FSI (and TNKR) interviews with Jasmine.

2019-09-06: Casey Lartigue was interviewed because he is "An Interesting Person"
https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/3169/clips/191 (audio)
https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2021/09/06-TBS-Casey-interesting.html (photos)


2019-09-30, with FSI keynote speakers Eunhee Park and Sungchol Kim (Jasmine mentioned TNKR at the 22-minute mark).
https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/106/clips/12382 (audio)
http://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2019/09/2019-09-29-tbs-efm-eunhee-and-sung.html (photos)

2019-12-13, with FSI keynote speaker Cherie Yang
https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/3169/clips/191 (audio)
https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2019/12/13-cherie-yang-on-tbs-efm.html (photos)

www.patreon.com/fsi21
