Ken Eom on Diverse Voices radio (2022-08-26)

North Korean refugee Youngnam “Ken” Eom was a featured guest on “Diverse Voices” hosted by Jasmine Lee.
Youngnam first joined FSI in 2015 and has remained active with us ever since. FSI co-founder Eunkoo and I joined Youngnam for his in-person interview at the TBS e-FM radio station.
Jasmine, host of the show, has interviewed FSI staff members and speakers before. She is the first non-Korean to be elected to South Korea’s National Assembly. I first met her in 2012 or 2013.
