FSI's Week in Review (9/12-9/18)

Board of directors





FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee and I made a presentation before FSI’s board of directors about our vision for the organization. It was an incredible meeting and a reminder about how the organization has gone from nothing to something special.













Eunkoo is shy, she prefers not to engage in public speaking, so my style is to tell her "no problem, you don't have to speak," then call on her anyway.

She used to thank me for not pushing her to speak and for taking the lead in outreach, I have been telling her for a few years that eventually we would need Koreans to be the public face of FSI. Lately she has been thanking me for pushing her to speak.









Our board is stronger than ever. The next time we meet, I am going to give a presentation about my own experiences on boards of directors.





Formerly, I was a member of the following boards of directors and boards of trustees:





* Black Alliance for Educational Options

* Frederick Douglass Memorial and Historical Association

* Dupont Circle Public Charter School

* The Young Executive Board of the Washington Scholarship Fund

* The William Doar Public Charter School for the Performing Arts







