Songmi Han featured by Unification Media Group (2022-09-06)

When you are watching a video in a foreign language... and you hear yourself mentioned multiple times!
Songmi Han is the narrator, protagonist, heroine, and co-author (with me) of Greenlight to Freedom!
She has been featured in a YouTube video... and another one is on the way! She was also interviewed on my birthday earlier this week.
The book (in English) is available on Amazon or Kyobo online.
Here's the Greenlight to Freedom playlist.
By the way, the interviewer here is a speaker in FSI, the person who recommended her for the interview is a speaker in FSI, and FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee is the one who suggested the interview.