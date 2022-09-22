Yaron, Yuna and upcoming events (2022-09-21)





I had a great time as moderator and host of a speech by Yaron Brook, chairman of the Ayn Rand Institute.









He is in town for a huge international conference, but he took time to visit SUFS to give a talk based on his book “Equal is Unfair.”









I was the moderator. Until the students started asking questions it was up to me to ask questions and move the conversation along.





























When I was young I learned about Objectivism, I read Ayn Rand’s novels and collections of essays, and was a member of the Objectivist Club at Harvard. Out of my many debates and discussions at Harvard, those were the most robust and had the least amount of name-calling and questioning of motives.

I didn’t stay with Objectivism, but yesterday was a reminder of my younger days of debating anyone.

———————————————————————





After moderating that event, I returned to the FSI office to meet North Korean refugee Yuna Jung. She and FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee will be going to Manila next week to participate in the 2022 Asia Liberty Forum.

Yuna and Eunkoo talked about the logistics of the conference.

I talked with Yuna about her speech.









———————————————————————





September 27-28 US time, FSI will have five speakers participating in events in three different countries. Two of the events are public although you would need to check with the host organizations for registration and other information. https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/fsis-upcoming-2022-events-193509









———————————————————————





Happy birthday next week Songmi Han! https://www.facebook.com/donate/1678816285852971 or https://give.lovetnkr.com/Songmi-Hans-birthday for details ]







































