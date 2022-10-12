Greenlight to Freedom at Harvard

I was invited by the Harvard Graduate School of Education to give a speech and engage in discussion with students interested in having careers in non-profits. I informed HGSE that my co-author could join me. They loved the idea.

The speech was special for two main reasons.

1) It was on October 3rd. That's the date Songmi Han was released into freedom after arriving in South Korea.

2) She only recently learned about Harvard University. Three years ago, she didn't know about the existence of Harvard University. On her Freedom Day, she was speaking at Harvard University.





Here's an excerpt from Greenlight to Freedom: "A North Korean refugee learns about Harvard."