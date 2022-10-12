Mentioned by Yaron Brook on his YouTube show

 Skip to main content

Yaron Brook is an author, commentator, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and chairman of the Ayn Rand Institute. He mentioned me at the beginning of a recent YouTube show (starting from the :53 mark).

Chanyang Ju’s discussion with travelers visiting South Korea (2022-09-13)

  North Korean refugee Chanyang Ju was the featured speaker at a Freedom Speakers International (FSI) event with tourists visiting South Korea. I first met Chanyang in 2012 just as I got involved with activism related to North Korean refugees. At that time, she was an ABC-level speaker.  In 2014, she gave the most incredible testimonial about me . It is amazing to see her giving a speech in English without any notes and engaging the audience even as they interrupt her during her unscripted remarks. I started the event by introducing a bit about FSI and Chanyang. Chanyang was engaging and humorous. It was clear to the audience that she was speaking with them, not at them. They started asking questions shortly after she started and kept it for the entire event.  It went beyond audience members asking questions.  They were trying to finish her sentences . When she struggled with vocabulary they were guessing what the word might be . It was an audience that was clearly listening to the sp
FSI's new board of directors + Evelyn

The co-founders of Freedom Speakers International (FSI) met with the new Board of Directors. Through a unanimous vote, the board selected the new chairman of FSI. FSI will be making some other changes and upgrades over the coming months. Selecting a board of directors is a very serious thing for an organization. Eunkoo and I are co-founders and co-presidents, but the board has the power to fire the top executives. Eunkoo prepared everything for the meeting. We discussed FSI's main activities and plans for the future. The highlight was when I introduced details about the writing of Songmi Han's memoir, Greenlight to Freedom ,  and our plans for a trip to the USA. * * * North Korean refugee Youtuber Evelyn Jeong stopped by the office to work on her book. She stayed here for several hours. * * * In the evening another North Korean refugee dropped by to get feedback about public speaking. She said it felt like the session was worth $1 million to her.
Songmi’s first book signing (2022-09-27)

Songmi Han escaped from North Korea in March 2011 and was released into freedom in South Korea in October 2011. For the first decade, she was silent. She was struggling with settling down and was also a survival of several different traumas. After she went through counseling and joined Freedom Speakers International as a Special Assistant in early 2021, she finally began to open up. I suggested that she might want to write a book. that her healing process might also be able to help others. After some discussions, she decided to try, although she recruited me as her co-author (that was NOT part of my suggestion). As we worked on the book, I told her that the would come that she would have a book signing. She didn’t believe it. Eighteen months later, she had her first in-person book signing. I organized a trip to the USA, with the first event being held on her birthday. Below are many of the photos I took of her as she signed books with attendees in Nashville. Finally, after signing many
Christmas Party--Yonsei Severance Hospital (2014-12-17)

Two words that don't go together--"kids" and "cancer." Yesterday HOPE (Helping Others Prosper through English) hosted a Christmas party at Yonsei University's Severance Hospital in the Childrens' Cancer war. It was the second year in a row, first inspired October 2013 when my buddy Nick Adams visited South Korea. Jungah Ji joined us last year, as she did for the Christmas Party last year and then again this year! Some of you may recall that I decided to hold a Christmas Party at the hospital in late 2013. I wrote about it here (with photos). http:// caseylartigue.blogspot.com/ 2013/12/ inspiration-from-lousy-visi tor-korea.html
Birthday speech at Daejin Girls' HS (2022-09-05)

  Today September 5th is my birthday! I cele brated by giving a speech at the Daejin Girls' School in Seoul. They cheered my every word and made me feel like the celebrity they think I am.  If I had fallen off the stage then they would have blamed school staff for not properly preparing the stage. They engaged with me by asking questions based on what I said during my 90-minute speech (with interpretation by FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee). A few years ago when I gave speeches to South Korean students I could expect them to be too shy to ask questions or for them to read questions written by their teachers. But not tonight! I was introduced by one of the teachers at the school. She told them that it was my birthday. They sang happy birthday to me. After the speech, it was photo time! They had already looked me up in the world of the Internet so they think I am a celebrity. We met with one of the school leaders. He had joined the speech and said he was impressed and had learned a lot. FS
