Songmi's YouTube short clips

,
Here are the YouTube shorts (90 seconds or shorter) that one of our staff members pulled from Songmi's interview with Yeonmi.
Learning English saved my life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gK-Nvujn9kE&list=PLn7xtnmarHFq6kVvq3PxOgC8nwjn8ioBO&index=1
The first thing Songmi wanted to eat after escaping to freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuuXz1Umqcc&list=PLn7xtnmarHFq6kVvq3PxOgC8nwjn8ioBO&index=2
Story about eating a banana for the first time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qjycVhAMQ4&list=PLn7xtnmarHFq6kVvq3PxOgC8nwjn8ioBO&index=3
About witnessing a public execution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJVrKE1fGyI&list=PLn7xtnmarHFq6kVvq3PxOgC8nwjn8ioBO&index=4
***
These are from the hour-long interview with Songmi that Yeonmi posted on YouTube (it was edited by one of our staff members).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYZA4NAmcg4&list=PLn7xtnmarHFq6kVvq3PxOgC8nwjn8ioBO&index=7