 Skip to main content

A day at the FSI office (2022-12-13)

 

FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee is in charge of FSI's schedule. That means we have many meetings when I don’t schedule to be out of the office.

* 7 am, Zoom call about a non-FSI project. I am a co-founder of tFSI but I am engaged in some activities outside of FSI.

* 10 am, Zoom call about a possible FSI event in June with Ivy League students.

* 10:30 am, Meeting at the FSI office with visitors from the USA. They bought 10 copies of Greenlight to Freedom directly from FSI. We had a great conversation about the meeting last week. They have a better understanding of FSI and asked if we were a 501(c)3 based in the USA.

* 11:00 a.m., I sent an update to volunteers joining this Sunday's orientation sessions.

* 11:15 am, Meeting with a North Korean refugee who is joining FSI as a speaker. She showed the draft of her speech. Her husband had said the speech didn't make sense, which I confirmed in a more gentle way. I took her speech apart and showed her three different approaches to the same speech. I avoid taking over speeches, I see my role as getting them prepared to engage in self-learning and also partnering with mentors rather than looking to them as Gods.

* 12:00 noon, lunch.

* 1 pm, I followed up with a Seoul City official about being named a Seoul Honorary Citizen.

* 1:30 pm, Eunkoo Lee hounded me to handle another institutional matter in the USA. When it involves money Eunkoo never forgets.

* 2:00 pm, Meeting with a North Korean refugee who has joined FSI as a speaker. She was blown away by this first mentoring session, she said it taught her how to look at her speech in a new way.

* 3:00 pm, An Inspector from the Seoul City Government visited the office to inspect FSI. Accepting government money also means getting inspected by government authorities. Support FSI so we can remain an independent organization.

* 5:00 pm, Meeting with a North Korean refugee who is joining us after 8 years of knowing us. I met him in 2014 when he was still a high school student. At last, he is joining us!

* 5:50 pm, Eunkoo followed up about payments and collections. If you owe FSI money, just send it. Eunkoo will find you eventually. And she sends out FSI's payments on time and often ahead of time.

* 6:00 pm, I viewed and approved the sketch video from Mr. Hwang's trip to Imjingak.

* 6:15 pm, Meeting with a South Korean who is a best-selling author and made it clear he is a big fan of FSI.









Popular posts from this blog

2022-11-22 KAA Friendship Night

  I have been on the board of directors of the Korea-America Association since February 2021. Tonight I joined my first KAA Friendship Night.  "Friendship” is an understatement for the night. At times, it seemed that I was close friends with everyone in the room. At times, I was getting swarmed by KAA members and friends. Thankfully FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee joined me, she was able to quickly explain details about FSI and she captured some of the wonderful moments during the night. On October 31st, I was a discussant at a seminar hosted by the Hana Foundation. This ambassador was one of the speakers there that day, it was great seeing him again, we will be visiting his country’s embassy soon. This North Korean refugee came over to talk with me. She recently met Songmi Han but she didn’t know that I was the person who wrote Songmi’s book. It was great meeting these US military members. No, I didn't win an award. I won a pair of sunglasses during the raffle. Eunkoo Lee explained
Read more

Park Jin welcoming remarks to FSI (and Casey Lartigue)

  National Assembly member Park Jin makes the welcoming remarks at FSI's conference featuring North Korean diplomats. Park Jin | Greeting message to FSI and Casey Lartigue mention - YouTube
Read more

2019-12-01 Harvard annual alumni dinner

It was great, as usual, I have attended several years in a row. Some of the usual dignitaries were there, I renewed acquaintances with some Harvard grads I only see at the dinner.
Read more

2010-12-04 Harvard Alumni Dinner

  December 4, 2010, wow, what a busy day! I was in South Korea, but not determined to stay here. In the morning, I joined an English language discussion group with some South Korean working professionals. Had lunch with some friends. After that, I taught a swing dance class to beginners. During a short break, I checked my flip phone to find a message from a friend who graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Education checking to see if I was joining the Harvard Alumni Dinner. She had mentioned it to me a few weeks before.  I was dressed for a swing dance class, not the Harvard Alumni Dinner. Instead of going home, I toughed it out... and turned out to be the most popular non-speaker at the dinner. During the raffle, Yoonsun and I both won... although when I checked the contents, I wasn't sure that I had really won. I tried leaving the stuff on the subway a few times, but people kept catching up to me and forcing me to take it with me. Hong Jong-wook, a member of the National
Read more

2022-12-09 Seoul Honorary Citizenship (ceremony & media roundup)

  On September 29, 2022, I was informed that I had been awarded Seoul Honorary Citizenship. December 9th, I was one of the 18 non-Koreans to receive Seoul Honorary Citizenship.  I was delighted to have several colleagues and supporters join me at the ceremony. They all have had a special role in my activities here. Here's the media roundup so far: The Korea Times (English) https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2022/12/113_341484.html Yonhap (English) https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20221211001200320 (Korean) https://www.yna.co.kr/view/AKR20221210022100004 (French) https://fr.yna.co.kr/view/AFR20221211001000884 (Spanish) https://sp.yna.co.kr/view/ASP20221211000900883 K-Odyssey https://m.k-odyssey.com/news/newsview.php?ncode=179556481389320 Newsis https://www.newsis.com/view/?id=NISX20221209_0002118460 Chosun https://www.chosun.com/national/national_general/2022/12/11/S2OA76535FCBHFIQI7R5P7HYYM/ Daum News https://v.daum.net/v/20221211111512898 MSN https://www.msn.com/ko-kr/news/nation
Read more