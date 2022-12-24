December 4, 2010, wow, what a busy day! I was in South Korea, but not determined to stay here. In the morning, I joined an English language discussion group with some South Korean working professionals. Had lunch with some friends. After that, I taught a swing dance class to beginners. During a short break, I checked my flip phone to find a message from a friend who graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Education checking to see if I was joining the Harvard Alumni Dinner. She had mentioned it to me a few weeks before. I was dressed for a swing dance class, not the Harvard Alumni Dinner. Instead of going home, I toughed it out... and turned out to be the most popular non-speaker at the dinner. During the raffle, Yoonsun and I both won... although when I checked the contents, I wasn't sure that I had really won. I tried leaving the stuff on the subway a few times, but people kept catching up to me and forcing me to take it with me. Hong Jong-wook, a member of the National