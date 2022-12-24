 Skip to main content

2019-12-01 Harvard annual alumni dinner

It was great, as usual, I have attended several years in a row. Some of the usual dignitaries were there, I renewed acquaintances with some Harvard grads I only see at the dinner.
Park Jin welcoming remarks to FSI (and Casey Lartigue)

  National Assembly member Park Jin makes the welcoming remarks at FSI's conference featuring North Korean diplomats. Park Jin | Greeting message to FSI and Casey Lartigue mention - YouTube
2022-12-09 Seoul Honorary Citizenship (ceremony & media roundup)

  On September 29, 2022, I was informed that I had been awarded Seoul Honorary Citizenship. December 9th, I was one of the 18 non-Koreans to receive Seoul Honorary Citizenship.  I was delighted to have several colleagues and supporters join me at the ceremony. They all have had a special role in my activities here. Here's the media roundup so far: The Korea Times (English) https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2022/12/113_341484.html Yonhap (English) https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20221211001200320 (Korean) https://www.yna.co.kr/view/AKR20221210022100004 (French) https://fr.yna.co.kr/view/AFR20221211001000884 (Spanish) https://sp.yna.co.kr/view/ASP20221211000900883 K-Odyssey https://m.k-odyssey.com/news/newsview.php?ncode=179556481389320 Newsis https://www.newsis.com/view/?id=NISX20221209_0002118460 Chosun https://www.chosun.com/national/national_general/2022/12/11/S2OA76535FCBHFIQI7R5P7HYYM/ Daum News https://v.daum.net/v/20221211111512898 MSN https://www.msn.com/ko-kr/news/nation
2010-12-04 Harvard Alumni Dinner

  December 4, 2010, wow, what a busy day! I was in South Korea, but not determined to stay here. In the morning, I joined an English language discussion group with some South Korean working professionals. Had lunch with some friends. After that, I taught a swing dance class to beginners. During a short break, I checked my flip phone to find a message from a friend who graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Education checking to see if I was joining the Harvard Alumni Dinner. She had mentioned it to me a few weeks before.  I was dressed for a swing dance class, not the Harvard Alumni Dinner. Instead of going home, I toughed it out... and turned out to be the most popular non-speaker at the dinner. During the raffle, Yoonsun and I both won... although when I checked the contents, I wasn't sure that I had really won. I tried leaving the stuff on the subway a few times, but people kept catching up to me and forcing me to take it with me. Hong Jong-wook, a member of the National
2022-11-22 KAA Friendship Night

  I have been on the board of directors of the Korea-America Association since February 2021. Tonight I joined my first KAA Friendship Night.  "Friendship” is an understatement for the night. At times, it seemed that I was close friends with everyone in the room. At times, I was getting swarmed by KAA members and friends. Thankfully FSI co-founder Eunkoo Lee joined me, she was able to quickly explain details about FSI and she captured some of the wonderful moments during the night. On October 31st, I was a discussant at a seminar hosted by the Hana Foundation. This ambassador was one of the speakers there that day, it was great seeing him again, we will be visiting his country’s embassy soon. This North Korean refugee came over to talk with me. She recently met Songmi Han but she didn’t know that I was the person who wrote Songmi’s book. It was great meeting these US military members. No, I didn't win an award. I won a pair of sunglasses during the raffle. Eunkoo Lee explained
