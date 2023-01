The co-authors of the book Greenlight to Freedom will be interviewed on Arirang Radio’s “Korea Now” show. North Korean refugee Songmi Han and her American co-author Casey Lartigue will talk on live radio with host SJ Lee.

Learn more at my Patreon or FSI’s Eventbrite.

Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/516783502367

Patreon https://www.patreon.com/posts/live-radio-feb-7-77314620