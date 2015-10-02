2015-10-02 in-house tutoring with Judy

Our in-house tutoring program is going really well! Even when it isn't!
We had a sudden change with our tutors because one had an understandable explanation for needing to make a sudden change. Judy stepped in. But I arrived early, so i started the class with the first student. And it was fun! I think the student enjoyed it, because I taught her some phrases, then had her repeat until she could say them. I was a strict teacher, and she definitely learned!
Then Judy arrived, and she was fantastic. Although she has the natural temptation to speak to the refugees in Korean, she does very well in limiting it to only necessary phrases, and avoiding being conversational in Korean. It has taken some time, but I am now coming to a comfortable position when it comes to bilinguals with beginning learners--allow tutors to use Korean as an emergency, but don't get conversational with refugees. Otherwise, it defeats the purpose of the program. Of course, with higher level and intermediate speakers, this is not an issue.