2015-10-11 Fun, exciting and productive meeting!

Anyone who has ever worked with me knows how much I hate regularly scheduled meetings. I like it when meetings are held because they need to be held, not because it is time to meet. When I realize I am working with someone who loves meetings, then I immediately start being hostile to that person, so he or she will start holding meetings without telling me. Then we can both be happy!!!
But earlier today. Eunkoo and I participated in two meetings, including one secret one I can't talk about. Then the second meeting we had was so good! We talked about so many things, but also it was talk that will lead to action.
Of course, it is easier to enjoy meetings when the owner (Aeran Lee) treats you to fantastic food! If that happened at work, I might even be able to endure long staff meetings!