Jeff Flake mentioned Casey Lartigue in Congressional Testimony, endorsed Brown book

Senator Jeff Flake is in the news today because of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination. My only interaction with Flake dates back to 2002-04. I was part of a coalition that worked with Congressmen Jeff Flake and Tom Davis, and that Bush Administration, that helped create the Washington DC Opportunity Scholarship Program.
When Congress was having a key vote, many of the DC parents who had been speaking out in favor of the legislation were invited to witness the vote. I was invited by the parents to join them. The Congressmen took a few minutes to come by to say hello to all of us.
Flake endorsed the book I co-edited and also cited me in his statement before the House of Representatives.
Statement of Congressman Jeff Flake
House Government Reform Committee Hearing
May 9, 2003
H.R. 684, the D.C. School Choice Act
In a report by Casey Lartigue of the CATO Institute, we find that D.C. public schools have been suffering from poor graduation rates, poor test scores and poor performance on national tests when compared to national averages. One third of those educated in D.C. Public Schools are functionally illiterate, the city has a drop out rate of 40 percent for those students entering the 8U' grade, 12 schools have been labeled `failing' under the No Child Left Behind Act, the test scores are atrocious, and this isn't new.
House Government Reform Committee Hearing, H.R. 684
***
Educational Freedom In Urban America
Edited by David Salisbury and Casey Lartigue Jr.
“An excellent examination of how Brown v. Board of Education changed the educational landscape and impacted future generations. The public would be well served if lawmakers, school board members, and educational administrators used this analysis as a resource.”
Statement of Congressman Jeff Flake
House Government Reform Committee Hearing
May 9, 2003
H.R. 684, the D.C. School Choice Act
In a report by Casey Lartigue of the CATO Institute, we find that D.C. public schools have been suffering from poor graduation rates, poor test scores and poor performance on national tests when compared to national averages. One third of those educated in D.C. Public Schools are functionally illiterate, the city has a drop out rate of 40 percent for those students entering the 8U' grade, 12 schools have been labeled `failing' under the No Child Left Behind Act, the test scores are atrocious, and this isn't new.
House Government Reform Committee Hearing, H.R. 684
***
Educational Freedom In Urban America
Edited by David Salisbury and Casey Lartigue Jr.
“An excellent examination of how Brown v. Board of Education changed the educational landscape and impacted future generations. The public would be well served if lawmakers, school board members, and educational administrators used this analysis as a resource.”
—Congressman Jeff Flake