Zoomathon #1 (June 14th)

What's crazier--that I did Zoom calls about Teach North Korean Refugees (TNKR) at 2 and 3 am in the morning on May 31st? Or that I did six hours of Zoom calls yesterday?
* If I worked as a staffer at a company, then idiot and lazy employees would accuse me of brown-nosing or sucking up to the boss. I am the co-founder of TNKR, so there is no one for me to brown-nose to, for or with. People who don't enjoy their work are baffled by people who do enjoy it. It was fun. TNKR is my favorite subject these days, so talking with people about it is enjoyable. Then when people hear how much I love what I am doing, I get to hear something else--people telling me not to work so hard. As I tell them: Talking, having meetings, planning? That is not hard work. I was a mover in college, that can be hard work. Manual labor or construction is hard work. Office "work" isn't physical labor. People might as well as warn me about the dangers of being alive as to warn me about the dangers of "office work."
* I was delighted that so many people logged on for opportunities to volunteer. That's right, volunteering! Not just chitchatting. When it is time to pet the puppies or wrestle with the kids, organizations can get plenty of people to come out. But to talk building an organization? That is amazing.
* Of course, some people are in a hurry. They don't seem to realize that we are an official organization, we don't just toss out volunteering opportunities. We need to get to know the people who want to volunteer, figure out how their interests and skills match with our possibilities and approach. Some people will filter themselves out, but some will get involved and make a difference.
* What's crazier? Leading six hours of calls as I did, or being a participant as Eben Appleton was for all six hours? That's right, Eben Appleton was parked at Zoom for all six hours, until 2 a.m. in Tennessee. She participated in two of the calls and observed another one. She was even logged on as soon as we logged on, so I don't know how much longer she had been waiting for the TNKR Show to come on!
* Eunkoo Lee was also there for all six hours! She disappeared for a while--to hold an orientation with a new volunteer joining a separate program that TNKR facilitates. So she wasn't exactly slacking off.
* It was a great day. I have decided to hold another TNKR Zoomathon. I proposed a number of things yesterday that I hope will become a reality. Of course, it will take team work to get them done. Hopefully we will start to organize on June 27th.
* Some people who know that I resist online tutoring for refugees may be surprised that I have embraced Zoom for meetings. That means they don't read closely. For one, we have tried online tutoring a few times, but as a refugee learner-centered organization, we must pay attention to what they want. If TNKR students are not asking for online education, and even saying they can get it from other places, then it would be a mistake for us to try to force it on them. Two, I have said for years that online is great for meetings and emergency situations. And three, I am a "Situationist." I warn people not to try to come up with eternal commandments from me, I look at the situation that decide what makes sense.
* For seven years now, we have been having people ask, "How are you going to spend the money?" In 2013, when Eunkoo and I were spending out of pocket on this hobby that became TNKR, I would respond, "WHAT MONEY?" Like Pavlov's Dog, people who have been taught to ask the question "How are you going to spend the money" were asking before we even had any money, phone, office, or even a desk. I remember one person saying that he and his friends were "thinking" about donating to TNKR, but they needed to know what we would do with the money. I asked him: "How much are you all 'thinking' about donating? There's a difference between donating $10, $100, $1,000 or more." He didn't know how much they would donate, so I told him I didn't know how to answer him.
-We didn't have an office, people were asking, "How are you going to spend the money?"
-We began operating out of the Freedom Factory office, people were asking us, "How are you going to spend the money?"
-We set up a small center at the Bitcoin office, people were asking how we were going to spend the money.
-We finally got our own office. People were still asking how we were going to spend the money.
-Finally, thanks to Hannong and the TNKR Global High School Union, we finally moved to another office. People are still asking, "How are you going to spend the money?"
It isn't the same people, there are always new people coming along asking the same thing. One of the meetings on June 27 will focus on fundraising. I hope they realize how well we have spent the money, so well that we can even have planning meetings with volunteers to talk about fundraising. When non-profits get named in scandals, you never hear TNKR's name mentioned! Why? We know how to spend the money!!! Is there another organization that gets as much bang for the buck as TNKR does?
For so many years TNKR was trying to survive. Now we have the luxury of setting up volunteering teams and trying to work with people around the world.
For those people asking, they probably don't realize that we wouldn't be having that meeting if not for previous people who had raised money for us, not the Pavlov's Dogs asking, "How are you going to spend the money?" One thing I have noticed over the years is that the people asking how we would spend money they raised or donated almost never stayed around. I guess they may have moved on to ask others the same question, asking but doing nothing.