2020-07-21 The greatest fundraiser in TNKR history

The greatest fundraiser in TNKR history is coming to an end!

Friday July 24th, our Matching Donation Challenge will come to an end. Almost 450 people have donated to this campaign. Our Matching Donor Angel confirmed with me about an hour ago that he will match all of the donations.


For individual link options:

* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1162114567472943/


* * * * *





* * * * *



* * * * *

* US bank account: https://lovetnkr.org/donate/


* * * * *


* * * * *

Check for other options here, and for tax deductions in Korea (Korean bank account, Korean CMS). http://www.lovetnkr.org/donate

* * * * *


Monthly donations in Korea: 

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe-dswcKBFnlZdm1iIyvICUWPJVPLvM-mi0ODJNFoJsV-2koA/viewform


If you have already donated, thank you! You have made this the most successful fundraiser in TNKR history!

If you haven't donated already, now is the time to do so! We can add even more to the total. Whatever you can add to the total, do it, because it will be matched. I don't know when another Matching Donation Challenge like this will come along.

Share this fundraising link with anyone everyone in the world. You can also invite people directly by clicking the "invite" button.



