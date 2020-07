2020-07-21 The greatest fundraiser in TNKR history

About 40 TNKR volunteers and fans gathered for a donor appreciation event featuring former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho. It was quite an honor to host an event with a person who may be the highest ranking North Korean diplomat to escape. He addressed the theme: "Understanding North Korea: How Information Can Change North Koreans" at a forum that was sponsored by UniKorea.We are pleased to announce that Mr. Thae has joined the TNKR Book Club! He has agreed to sign copies of his book (in Korean) for TNKR donors and fundraisers. The English version of the book is forthcoming.He addressed many high-level issues related to North Korea, but of course I asked him about TNKR. He gave a fantastic response , demonstrating that he really does understand the way TNKR operates, and that he respects what our team and volunteers have built.Mr. Thae speaking about TNKR:A blog post I p…