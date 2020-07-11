TNKR partnership with public charter school in the USA

Why would a public charter school educating low-income black students in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, want to partner with a grassroots start-up non-profit in South Korea providing education opportunities for North Korean refugees? And vice-versa?
Tomorrow at 3 a.m. Korea time, I will be leading a brainstorming discussion on Zoom exploring the possible partnership between the unlikely allies. The school is much larger than TNKR, they have many reasons NOT to have such a partnership.
Let's see if we can brainstorm some opportunities for a partnership with the school, and even examine if this partnership would be worth pursuing.
If there is interest in this initiative, I would be delighted to have another call at a reasonable time for people in South Korea.
The link is here at Facebook as well as our main page.
Here's the Zoom link for the 3 am call I will be hosting.
Why will I be awake so early in the morning? That's because TNKR Fan Club president Eben Appleton will be having a meeting from 2 a.m.!
Here are the links to the call Eben will be running.
Here's the Zoom link to the meeting Eben will be running!
Note #1: If there is an emergency, such as you get the Zoom links mixed up, then... try the other link?
Note #2: The last time I hosted an event at 3 a.m., I received messages from a few people saying they thought it was a typo, they assumed it was 3 p.m. Korea time instead of 3 a.m. Korea time. Really really really we will be holding these Zoom discussions from 2-4 a.m.
Note #3: Before the People of the Internet conclude that Eben somehow coerced me into waking up at that time (as if ANYONE in the world could force me into a call at that time), I made it clear to her that I could join a call at any time and we should schedule it at a time that people in the USA could be available.
Note #4: If you plan on joining, please let us know? At this point, we have no idea how many people are interested in joining these calls.