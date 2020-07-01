TNKR is seeking a full-time paid Academic Coordinator

Main responsibilities:
* Manage the organization's main three programs
Track 1, English Tutoring
Track 2, Speech Coaching
* Handle the recruitment process for volunteers applying to TNKR.
* Lead one orientation session and one Language Matching session per month.
* Monitor the program by working with volunteer tutors, coaches and mentors studying with North Korean refugees.
* Continuously update the program to fit the needs of North Korean refugee students as a priority and keeping it as flexible and rewarding as possible for volunteers.
*****
Requirements and Expectations:
* Minimum one year commitment.
* Able to be legally paid in South Korea with your current valid visa that you confirm through immigration (or that you are a South Korean citizen).
* Available to work during office hours at the TNKR office near Sangsu Station, and occasional weekends.
* Respect the privacy of North Korean refugees.
* Be a team player able to adapt to rapid changes based on the needs of the students.
* Detail-oriented.
* Help develop a more robust program.
* Keep operations transparent and keep the organization's directors updated.
* English-only immersion program. Bilingual speakers are certainly welcome to apply, but must understand and agree this is an English-only program.
* Understand this position is not to be used for research purposes, hanging out with refugees, or socializing with volunteers.
*****
Expected working hours: M-F 11 am to 6 pm with some occasional weekends.
Location: TNKR is located about a 2 minute walk from the Sangsu Subway Station (line 6, exit 4).
Contact: Email TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee at Eunkoo21@hanmail.net with salary expectations.
Experience: Previous teaching experience is preferred, but not required.
Support: We can't help with visas, airfare, relocation expenses.
Learn more about TNKR: