2020-09-07 I should have walked off during the recording!





TNKR will be featured in an 8 minute segment on MBC TV in South Korea, this Saturday morning September 12th during the show Unification Observatory from 7:20 a.m.

저희 TNKR이 MBC 통일전망대에서 소개될 예정입니다! 이번주토요일(9월12일) 오전 7시 20분입니다~

An MBC film crew spent more than 5 hours at the TNKR office today, interviewing staff, volunteers and students.

Have you ever seen a lousy movie and wondered, "Why didn't the actors quit during the filming?" That was my feeling today as we were being recorded by MBC TV. Most of it was wonderful and I am sure it will look great on TV. And it will be even better if they cut the worst scene I have ever been in during my many years of being featured in media. The main reason I didn't walk off the set? Lovely Sharon Jang called me an angel during the middle of the scene, so it might not have looked good for the angel to storm off in a huff.

By the way, I don't have a TV, I have never knowingly watched MBC TV (except for a previous time TNKR was in a short segment on MBC news), so I am not sure how you can watch it. If they send a link then I will post it, even if they don't cut the lousy scene.

