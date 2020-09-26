2020-09-26 Welcome back to TNKR!





TNKR started in March 2013 with researchers Casey Lartigue and Eunkoo Lee introducing a few North Korean refugees to a few volunteer tutors.

Yesterday TNKR held Language Matching session number 108. We have now had more than 460 North Korean refugees and 1,060 volunteer tutors, coaches and mentors participate together in TNKR's three education tracks. Our Academic Team of Jade Kim (Academic Coordinator), India Meyers (Assistant Academic Coordinator) and Daniel Cashmar (Volunteer Advisor) along with TNKR's co-founders organized the session for six North Korean refugees and 10 volunteer tutors.

A bit about the six students:

* All previously studied in TNKR.

* They arrived in South Korea in

2012 (1)

2013 (2)

2016 (2)

2017 (1)

They joined TNKR in:

2014 (1)

2016 (2)

2017 (1)

2018 (1)

2019 (1)

On average yesterday, they chose 3.8 tutors (they can study minimum twice a month with each tutor)

5 (2)

4 (2)

3

2





The 10 tutors were chosen on average 2.3 times.

7 tutors were each chosen by two refugees.

3 tutors were each chosen by three refugees.





All 10 tutors engaged in some type of fundraising for TNKR, either as donors or fundraisers. Four of them set up fundraisers.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1604536383059766/

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1239038899771051/

https://www.facebook.com/carl.phillips.1232/posts/10158822262571543

https://www.facebook.com/donate/799986174147235/





















TNKR's Fan Club is now raising money to buy school supplies for TNKR students joining a Language Matching session. The school supplies given to the students yesterday were donated by TNKR Fan Club Vice President Shannon Galloway.





You can donate for future Matching sessions at a fundraiser set up by Shannon and TNKR Fan Club President Eben Appleton. https://www.gofundme.com/ f/tnkr-school-supplies







