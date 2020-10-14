 Skip to main content

2020-10-14 Do Black Lives Matter in Korea? (the sequel)

 


In June, I hosted and spoke at an off-the-record discussion, "Do Black Lives Matter in Korea?" Today, the University of Utah (Asia campus) hosted the sequel.

I kicked off the discussion by talking about my own experience in Korea, followed by Makeda Haughton (cohost of the Soju Black podcast) via Zoom and Jatula Victor (Professor of Communications, Utah Asia campus). Anna Yacovone of the Utah Asia campus hosted the event, Chelsea Curl was the moderator.


They had more than 60 people on the Zoom call, which was a great turnout. The in-room crowd size was limited to 25, and they had an overflow room with a few more participants.

Thanks to TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee for taking photos. I will share more taken by others at the event if they send them to me.


This kind of discussion is both easy and challenging. Easy because the speakers were invited to discuss their own experiences in Korea. Challenging because, as the co-leader of an organization, I must be cognizant of the crazy Cancel Culture of people going on campaigns because they don't like something you said. It isn't enough for such people to disagree with you--they want to destroy you and/or your organization.

2020-08-25 TNKR August-September 2020

2020-08-25 When a fan comes to visit

As someone who has been a writer, talk show-host, analyst, activist, educator, etc., I have gotten used to criticism. Most critics can be safely ignored because they rarely have constructive things to say. If they could do what they were complaining about, they would do it rather than complaining about what someone else was doing. As someone who is used to critics, how do I to respond when a fan comes to visit?
2020-05-21 Goodbye, Katty Chi

I had heard through the grapevine and now it has been verified: Human rights activist Katty Chi has passed away.
She is one of the first people that I met when I got involved in this cause. The first time was in 2012, at an event at the South Korea's National Assembly. She was super cool, one of my favorites as I used to say even when she was alive. And that is the important time to say such things, when people are alive.
Whenever we met, I would say to her, "You know what happens when you meet me?"
She would say, "Yeah. Time to take a photo?"
I'm glad we did.




And from Hyun S. Song, a close colleague of hers:






And from Liberty in North Korea, the definitive announcement, August 4, 2020



2020-09-26 Welcome back to TNKR!

TNKR started in March 2013 with researchers Casey Lartigue and Eunkoo Lee introducing a few North Korean refugees to a few volunteer tutors.Yesterday TNKR held Language Matching session number 108. We have now had more than 460 North Korean refugees and 1,060 volunteer tutors, coaches and mentors participate together in TNKR's three education tracks. Our Academic Team of Jade Kim (Academic Coordinator), India Meyers (Assistant Academic Coordinator) and Daniel Cashmar (Volunteer Advisor) along with TNKR's co-founders organized the session for six North Korean refugees and 10 volunteer tutors.A bit about the six students:* All previously studied in TNKR.* They arrived in South Korea in 2012 (1)2013 (2)2016 (2)2017 (1)They joined TNKR in:2014 (1)2016 (2)2017 (1)2018 (1)2019 (1)On average yesterday, they chose 3.8 tutors (they can study minimum twice a month with each tutor)5 (2)4 (2)32
Of the six students, only one expressed preference for online tutoring. 
The 10 tutors were
2020-08-26 Kuang-Ok from Eye Contact: From mentorship to partnership

We had a special VIP guest today! Kuang-ok, the young lady who was with me on the TV show "Eye Contact." 
www.lovetnkr.org/donate

I think we first met almost two years ago, when she joined TNKR as a student. She had been in South Korea for less than a year at that point, so things were still new for her. I still remember when she first joined TNKR, a few years older than her peers in school. She had already made some decisions about her life.
Her English has improved so much, her confidence is sky high, she is focused on her goals, and takes action. She is born determined and goal-oriented, but also flexible and still looking to learn.
She may still need mentoring, but it seems more like it will develop more into a partnership than a mentorship.
Sometimes people ask those of us volunteering or working at TNKR why we do it. The meeting with Kuang-ok today was a wonderful reminder why.

* * *
Here are four clips from the show. I haven't watched the show, but have heard from severa
