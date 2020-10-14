2020-10-14 Do Black Lives Matter in Korea? (the sequel)

In June, I hosted and spoke at an off-the-record discussion, "Do Black Lives Matter in Korea?" Today, the University of Utah (Asia campus) hosted the sequel.

I kicked off the discussion by talking about my own experience in Korea, followed by Makeda Haughton (cohost of the Soju Black podcast) via Zoom and Jatula Victor (Professor of Communications, Utah Asia campus). Anna Yacovone of the Utah Asia campus hosted the event, Chelsea Curl was the moderator.





They had more than 60 people on the Zoom call, which was a great turnout. The in-room crowd size was limited to 25, and they had an overflow room with a few more participants.





Thanks to TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee for taking photos. I will share more taken by others at the event if they send them to me.





This kind of discussion is both easy and challenging. Easy because the speakers were invited to discuss their own experiences in Korea. Challenging because, as the co-leader of an organization, I must be cognizant of the crazy Cancel Culture of people going on campaigns because they don't like something you said. It isn't enough for such people to disagree with you--they want to destroy you and/or your organization.