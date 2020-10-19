 Skip to main content

2020-10-19 Breaking News: TNKR is busy busy busy!



 Last week was a busy time, many meetings both in-person and online. In this blog post:
  • Partnerships
  • Interviews
  • Volunteers
  • Speech

______________________________________________

1) Partnerships


New TNKR board member

This is significant, a former Supreme Court justice has agreed to serve on TNKR's board of directors. This is important, it shows how TNKR has become a more mature organization. During 2021, we hope to develop more partnerships with organizations and individuals who can help raise TNKR's profile and impact.



Meeting with a huge organization

They have a huge building and many projects going on. They could fit all of TNKR in a corner and not even notice. Even our budget could disappear into their budget without them noticing until an auditor pointed it out.

Despite that, they would like to partner with us. This is another sign of TNKR's maturity as an organization. Years ago, we would not have dared to meet with them, we were a fly-by-night group with no apparent path to success.


The Korea Times

Our connection with the Korea Times newspaper continues to grow. 
  • They have been a sponsor of several of TNKR's English speech contests.
  • I have both a column and blog at the Korea Times. According to one of the editors, my blog is quite popular and my editor gripes at me for not sending in my column often enough (supposedly some readers follow me).

meeting with Oh Young-jin, president and publisher of the Korea Times.


my latest Korea Times blog post was the number one article all weekend long.



On Tuesday, I taught six hours of public speaking and discussion at a graduate school with the Korea Times newspaper as the main resource. Yes, I encouraged social distancing, but they bunched up anyway.





Foundation book donation

A foundation contacted us recently: "Could we donate some books to you?" In fact, they were quite specific: 223 books.

13 boxes arrived today, 4 arrived today. We recently had books donated by TNKR Fan Club Vice-President Shannon Smith. That means we will be having another TNKR book sale for North Korean refugees.



Harvard Club of Korea

I joined the Happy Hour the club had on Wednesday. So far, Harvard Club of Korea members have donated more than $3,000 to TNKR.

The meeting was on a rooftop with bad lighting so none of the photos were posted, I am posting this photo from last year before the virus started destroying the world.

https://give.lovetnkr.com/Harvard-Alumni-for-TNKR

2019 Harvard Club of Korea Happy Hour photo

______________________________________________

2) INTERVIEWS

International reporter

She is working on a long article about North Korea and North Korean refugees, she dropped by the TNKR office to interview me. When I meet reporters, I expect them to go down the beaten path, but I did say a few things that got the interview off that beaten path.



South Korean blogger

She stopped by to interview me, I think we talked for almost three hours. It was a lot of fun, one of the more enjoyable interviews I have had. She says she will be setting up a fundraiser for TNKR.



Organization intern

An intern with a large organization dropped by to talk about various issues related to North Korean refugees. This one could also be filed under partnerships. 

She wrote about it in Instagram.

These days, when people ask me questions, I give unfiltered answers. It is good when people really want to hear the answers, rather than validation of what they believe or are already doing.


______________________________________________


3) VOLUNTEERS


Where have you been all of my TNKR life?

Usually when I meet with people who say they want to support TNKR, there is still the moment when they ask, "So when do I meet the refugees?" In my meeting with this American volunteer joining TNKR, that moment never came. She remain focused on how she could help build up TNKR.

It shouldn't be surprising that she already has experience in the non-profit world, so she knows that limited funds means less impact. That doesn't mean only money gets things done, but that having money means more possibilities.

Of course, we will try to make opportunities for volunteers to meet refugees. With our name, of course people expect to teach North Korean refugees. But not everyone at KFC kills or cooks chickens. 

When a volunteer remains focused on building the organization? That's like a man-bites-dog story, it is so unexpected. 

I asked her: "Where have you been all of my TNKR life?"



Office volunteer

This young lady set up a fundraiser for TNKR even before we ever met her, raising 500,000 won (about $400)! She will be going to college soon, and would like to volunteer with TNKR. She will be visiting the office once a week to help with miscellaneous office tasks.




Hello again!

It is always great when former TNKR volunteers visit the office. Taylor was a really active volunteer in 2017, even leading an event selling items at a Korean flea market.


______________________________________________

4) SPEECH
 
"Do black lives matter in Korea?"

Probably the highlight of the week for me was being a featured speaker at the University of Utah (Asia Campus). It started with me organizing and speaking at an off-the-record forum in June. One of the attendees then invited me to speak at her university.

You can check for photos and more information here.








Popular posts from this blog

TNKR August-September 2020

Read more

2020-08-25 When a fan comes to visit

As someone who has been a writer, talk show-host, analyst, activist, educator, etc., I have gotten used to criticism. Most critics can be safely ignored because they rarely have constructive things to say. If they could do what they were complaining about, they would do it rather than complaining about what someone else was doing. As someone who is used to critics, how do I to respond when a fan comes to visit?www.lovetnkr.org/donate
Read more

2020-05-21 Goodbye, Katty Chi

I had heard through the grapevine and now it has been verified: Human rights activist Katty Chi has passed away.
She is one of the first people that I met when I got involved in this cause. The first time was in 2012, at an event at the South Korea's National Assembly. She was super cool, one of my favorites as I used to say even when she was alive. And that is the important time to say such things, when people are alive.
Whenever we met, I would say to her, "You know what happens when you meet me?"
She would say, "Yeah. Time to take a photo?"
I'm glad we did.




And from Hyun S. Song, a close colleague of hers:






And from Liberty in North Korea, the definitive announcement, August 4, 2020



Read more

2020-09-26 Welcome back to TNKR!

TNKR started in March 2013 with researchers Casey Lartigue and Eunkoo Lee introducing a few North Korean refugees to a few volunteer tutors.Yesterday TNKR held Language Matching session number 108. We have now had more than 460 North Korean refugees and 1,060 volunteer tutors, coaches and mentors participate together in TNKR's three education tracks. Our Academic Team of Jade Kim (Academic Coordinator), India Meyers (Assistant Academic Coordinator) and Daniel Cashmar (Volunteer Advisor) along with TNKR's co-founders organized the session for six North Korean refugees and 10 volunteer tutors.A bit about the six students:* All previously studied in TNKR.* They arrived in South Korea in 2012 (1)2013 (2)2016 (2)2017 (1)They joined TNKR in:2014 (1)2016 (2)2017 (1)2018 (1)2019 (1)On average yesterday, they chose 3.8 tutors (they can study minimum twice a month with each tutor)5 (2)4 (2)32
Of the six students, only one expressed preference for online tutoring.* * * 
The 10 tutors were …
Read more

2020-08-26 Kuang-Ok from Eye Contact: From mentorship to partnership

We had a special VIP guest today! Kuang-ok, the young lady who was with me on the TV show "Eye Contact." 
www.lovetnkr.org/donate

I think we first met almost two years ago, when she joined TNKR as a student. She had been in South Korea for less than a year at that point, so things were still new for her. I still remember when she first joined TNKR, a few years older than her peers in school. She had already made some decisions about her life.
Her English has improved so much, her confidence is sky high, she is focused on her goals, and takes action. She is born determined and goal-oriented, but also flexible and still looking to learn.
She may still need mentoring, but it seems more like it will develop more into a partnership than a mentorship.
Sometimes people ask those of us volunteering or working at TNKR why we do it. The meeting with Kuang-ok today was a wonderful reminder why.

* * *
Here are four clips from the show. I haven't watched the show, but have heard from severa…
Read more