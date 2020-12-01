2020-12-01 Giving Tuesday Korea founding ceremony

Giving Tuesday Korea will be holding its founding event on December 1st from 3-5 pm at the Korea Press Center (18th floor).
If all goes well, it will be livestreamed over the TNKR YouTube channel. If you subscribe to the TNKR YouTube channel, you should get a notification. If not, then monitor the TNKR YouTube channel, you may be able to watch it.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbsA9pQxppKpv9W38S9pWrg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbsA9pQxppKpv9W38S9pWrg
Support TNKR on Giving Tuesday.
https://give.lovetnkr.com/Giving-Tuesday-TNKR
https://give.lovetnkr.com/Giving-Tuesday-TNKR