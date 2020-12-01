 Skip to main content

2020-12-01 Giving Tuesday Korea founding ceremony

 


Giving Tuesday Korea will be holding its founding event on December 1st from 3-5 pm at the Korea Press Center (18th floor).
If all goes well, it will be livestreamed over the TNKR YouTube channel. If you subscribe to the TNKR YouTube channel, you should get a notification. If not, then monitor the TNKR YouTube channel, you may be able to watch it.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbsA9pQxppKpv9W38S9pWrg
Support TNKR on Giving Tuesday.
https://give.lovetnkr.com/Giving-Tuesday-TNKR 


Popular posts from this blog

2020-11-12 Nothing compares to TNKR

www.lovetnkr.org/donate I was delighted to host Eunhee Park at a speech last week to graduate students. Eunhee has spoken at the Asia Liberty Forum, the Oslo Freedom Forum, given a TEDx Talk, and also won local English speech contests. She is the kind of speaker who is ready to a thoughtful speech, to answer any questions, and to even ask questions of the audience. Some audiences aren't ready for a speaker like her ready to engage them! Many audiences just want to passively listen. I gave a speech to them about a month ago, then invited Eunhee to follow up. ***************************************************** Nothing compares to TNKR A few years ago, when high school students applied to volunteer with TNKR, I was like the old neighbor yelling, "You kids get out of my yard!" After experiencing enough high school kids expecting to get a volunteer certificate for volunteering for a few hours then never contacting us again, I wrote them off. We were trying to build an organi
Read more

2020-10-31 Those wonderful moments...

That wonderful moment when your organization gets featured by a huge government office. In this case, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am sure they did research about us or have been watching us for a while. http://blog.naver.com/PostView.nhn?blogId=mofakr&logNo=222130813183&redirect=Dlog *********************************************** That wonderful moment when a staffer in your office buys you a drink after she has run an errand. Sharon has been a student at TNKR since 2015 and a staffer with us since2018. She and TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee work together closely. *********************************************** That magic moment when donors pledge their support for TNKR. Some donors want to know that an organization is barely surviving and the donor will be the one to save the organization. But Haanong wants to support us and to know that we are growing and getting stronger. *********************************************** That wonderful moment when you go to an
Read more

2014-11-01 Teach North Korean Refugees "Female Teachers Only" session,

Teach North Korean Refugees earlier today hosted its 20th English Matching session. We have now matched 124 refugees, 174 volunteer teachers, and 9 South Koreans working for NGOs or helping NK refugees in some way. Special thanks to Nina Hong, Katie Yuk, Claire Jessica Tighe, Kristen Lefebvre, Gabrielle Wray, Angela Miller, Noa Sunyoung Lim, Hannah Gzik, Nicole Kahansky, Suzanne Atwill Stewart for joining TNKR. It was a particularly sweet session--7 North Korean refugees, 10 volunteers, 1 reporter, 1 Ambassador, 2 co-directors, 1 cameraman, and 1 donor--and a partridge in a pear tree! Because of rumors of dating, we banned male tutors from this session ( as I explain in more detail at the bottom of this post ). One refugee was clear. Her English wasn't that great, but she said: "I want strict teacher." We want to create a project so serious students like her won't have volunteers trying to get her to go hiking or hanging out. I got criticized by
Read more

2020-11-26 My basketball story

This photo was uploaded today by my aunt Annette. This was back in the day, when 1) I had a head full of hair and 2) played basketball a lot. That first year of playing organized basketball, I focused on playing defense. It seemed that everyone wanted to shoot the ball, so I passed the ball and played defense. I probably led the league in steals, rebounds and blocked shots. I enjoyed taking on the best player from the other team, I felt like I would get better, quickly. The second year, I was a different player. I will never forget the first game that second year--we lost 29 to 26, I scored 18 points. I probably led the universe in scoring that second year, although we didn't win much. One thing I learned from that experience is that one great player 9 (at least in his own mind) can't beat a team. An eye injury ended my pro career before it began, to this day I still have floaters in my eyes because of the injury. I started wearing glasses, but the problem never went away. On t
Read more

2020-11-27 Cameras and volunteers all over TNKR

  TNKR held a press briefing this afternoon at the TNKR office. Despite COVID-19, we had several reporters and cameras at our office today. www.lovetnkr.org/donate
Read more