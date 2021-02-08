 Skip to main content

2021-02-08 Happy Birthday, Freedom Rapper Professor Kim!

 


Happy birthday Freedom Rapper 김 정호! 


Eunkoo Lee and I are the co-founders of TNKR (now FSI)--but Prof. Kim is the godfather of TNKR! Eunkoo and I had started TNKR, no office, no phone, no infrastructure, no budget, no nuthin! 

We weren't sure about the future of our little project. When I joined Freedom Factory in late 2013 as the Director for International Relations, Prof. Kim welcomed TNKR as a project. 

My desk at Freedom Factory became TNKR's office. 

Even though Freedom Factory itself was fledgling, Prof. Kim welcomed TNKR, allowing us to incubate and marinate our project. We grew from English Matching to TNKR to Teach North Korean Refugees Global Education Center (to now Freedom Speakers International), with him cheering us every step along the way. When people say Koreans don't care about North Korean refugees, I think about Prof. Kim, who helped TNKR survive at a time that our future was uncertain. He has remained a friend and ally. 

These days he is busy with a very successful YouTube channel, not very active on Facebook either, but we stay in touch. Most recently, he was one of the judges at our English speech contest. Happy Birthday to 김 정호, the godfather of TNKR! 




* * *

Prof. Kim had been after me for a few years to have a YouTube channel or podcast. I kept finding excuses, I really wasn't interested. Then after I asked Yeonmi Park to work with me, I told Prof. Kim that I could try doing a YouTube channel, but I wanted a co-host and wanted to hire her part-time. He agreed with the idea even more than I did! A month later, we were on YouTube.



* * *

I had mentioned that I never do the peace sign in photos, but in this case, I did. It is a reminder that a picture may say a thousand words, but they may not always accurately represent the situation. Prof. Kim and I are with Prof. Park Sun-young, the lady who inspired me to get more deeply involved with NK refugee activities.



I had been hired by professor Kim at the Center for Free Enterprise in 2011 after being a Visiting Fellow the year before. I was then in the busy of other projects, such as with bringing the soccer team from Harvard University to South Korea. Prof. Kim was delighted to see I was active with outside projects.


I think later the same day that I joined an event with Korean politicians and comedians.



* * *

These two screenshots are from the rap video we were in together. I had suggested it, and he got it done!


* * *

I don't remember what this particular party was about, but I got to meet singer Kim Nahee then (she had sung the vocals on our rap video).




* * *











* * *

When I was hired at CFE, I was extremely active. So active, Prof. Kim thought it was great when I said that I needed a research assistant.




* * *

I was free at the Center for Free Enterprise to engage in various projects. One of them: the development of markets in North Korea. I held a forum in late 2011, then began reading more about North Korea, then got involved forever six months later.




Popular posts from this blog

2021-01-21 The World Needs More Casey Lartigues

  The world needs more Casey Lartigues (koreatimes.co.kr)
Read more

2015-01-09 Asia Liberty Forum (Kathmandu, Nepal)

I was pleased to be one of the speakers at the 3rd Asia Liberty Forum, held this time in Kathmandu, Nepal. TNKR has presented at the Asia Liberty Forum several times. 2014, New Delhi, India Speakers: Chanyang Ju, Casey Lartigue Jr. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2014/01/07-09-ALF-India.html http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2014/01/137_149698.html https://www.facebook.com/CaseyLartigue/posts/1308010646009594 2015, Kathmandu, Nepal Casey Lartigue https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2015/01/2015-01-09-asia-liberty-forum-kathmandu.html 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia Speakers: Eunhee Park, Casey Lartigue TNKR was named a semifinalist for the Asia Liberty Award https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2021/01/11-Asia-liberty-award.html https://www.atlasnetwork.org/news/article/organizations-from-afghanistan-nepal-south-korea-named-finalists-for-asia-l 2019, Colombo, Sri Lanka Speaker: Scott (Sungchull) Kim
Read more

2020-05-21 Goodbye, Katty Chi

I had heard through the grapevine and now it has been verified: Human rights activist Katty Chi has passed away. She is one of the first people that I met when I got involved in this cause. The first time was in 2012, at an event at the South Korea's National Assembly. She was super cool, one of my favorites as I used to say even when she was alive. And that is the important time to say such things, when people are alive. Whenever we met, I would say to her, "You know what happens when you meet me?" She would say, "Yeah. Time to take a photo?" I'm glad we did. And from Hyun S. Song, a close colleague of hers: And from Liberty in North Korea, the definitive announcement, August 4, 2020
Read more

2016-02-02 Eunhee Park's debut

  We had a GREAT time introducing TNKR (now FSI) to the American Women's Club, Korea. The event was scheduled to wrap by noon--instead, we got so many questions that it was almost one o'clock before I had to end the event because of another appointment! Rhonda Rayner Kupka and her team were absolutely great. There are so many great organizations helping so many people, so it was truly an honor that they opened their doors to us. They made the TNKR team feel absolutely welcome. I gave the keynote for the event, but the main part of the program was the three refugee speakers who followed me. They each gave great speeches in different ways. TNKR co-director Lee Eunkoo Lee was able to join, and TNKR tutor Amber Miller also discussed her experience in the program. Ken Eom is now a veteran speaker. He joined TNKR last March, but he has now given a number of speeches and is really comfortable. He is both poignant and humorous. We had one speaker who was giving her first speech in Engl
Read more

2021-01-14 Workable Words ep. 1: Dr. Howard Fuller

I am activating my YouTube channel! I started it by interviewing activist and educator Dr. Howard L. Fuller.  I learned many lessons from him when we were on the board of directors of the Black Alliance for Educational Options (he was the chairman and founder, I was a board member). I have applied many of those lessons I learned as I helped develop a non-profit in South Korea that is focused on North Korean refugees. Subscribe for future episodes: https://www.youtube.com/c/CaseyLartiguejr
Read more